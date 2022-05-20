The original time ended in a goalless draw, and then the Moroccan team thought that it had settled the match when it took the lead in the 97th minute from a penalty kick scored by Youssef Al-Fahli, but Orlando Pirates took advantage of a fatal defensive error to equalize in the 117th minute through Thembinkosi Lorch, who was the owner of the only missed penalty kick for his team After being repelled by the goalkeeper, Hamza Al-Hamayani.

This is the second title for the Nahdet Berkane team in the second continental competition in terms of importance behind the Champions League, after writing its name two years ago at the expense of the Egyptian Pyramids, to succeed Raja Casablanca, who won the championship last season at the expense of Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

The team also reached the 2019 final in its first continental participation, before losing to Egypt’s Zamalek on penalties.

On the other hand, Orlando Pirates was looking forward to the first title in the competition, but fell to the final barrier for the second time after 2015 when he lost to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.