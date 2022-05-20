The administration of President Joe Biden, it seems, is determined to keep Cuba and Venezuela on their list of countries that do not fully cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

That according to a document signed by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, filed on Thursday and officially published this Friday in the Federal Register.

“I have hereby determined and certify to Congress that the following countries have not fully cooperated with the United States in counterterrorism efforts: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba,” says the text sent by Blinken.

The text, in principle, was in its public consultation phase, during which objections can be submitted. However, except for some unforeseen last minute change, it is considered final. As of Friday, the State Department had not yet made a public announcement of its decision.

The designation is part of a formal evaluation process that is based on a 1961 Act of Congress, modified over the years, that allows the US to sanction those countries that do not collaborate in the fight against terrorism.

The text in which Blinken reiterates the decision is identical to the one published by the Biden administration in May of last year.

Inclusion on this list is considered the legal basis or previous step before reaching “another black list” of the US: that of the States that are considered promoters of terrorism.

Cuba had been in both categories since 1982, but was removed in 2015 during the administration of President Barack Obama when diplomatic relations between the two countries were restored.

The following countries have not fully cooperated with the United States in counterterrorism efforts: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba.

However, in 2020, then-President Donald Trump again declared the country non-cooperative and in January 2021, nine days before leaving the White House, he designated it again as a state sponsor of terrorism due to its links with the group. ELN, among other things.

Something that many interpreted as a move to entangle relations between Havana and the newly elected Biden.

In that black list, Cuba is accompanied by Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Venezuela seeing considered as a country that does not cooperate in the fight against terrorism since 2006 but is not part of the black list of promoters of terrorism. A step that Trump considered but refrained from taking given the severe economic sanctions that it carries.

The news, in any case, is known the same week in which Biden announced the relaxation of some of the sanctions that existed against Havana and Caracas and that it was seen as a gesture to improve the atmosphere ahead of the Summit of the Americas next month in the city of Los Angeles and that it has suffered from the possibility that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will not be invited.

This Friday it transpired that the administration would be considering inviting a representative of the communist government but not its president.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON

On Twitter: @ sergom68

