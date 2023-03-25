It does not change! rodrigo gonzalez She did not let Sofía Franco’s presentations on “America Today” go unnoticed. As has been seen, the TV host has been a guest in the magazine and has commented on the controversial separation of Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes as a result of the ampay that Magaly Medina exposed. ‘Peluchín’ spoke precisely on this subject, as he was surprised that the ex-beauty queen had given erroneous information about the footballer.

In addition, the presenter of “Love and Fire”, as a joke, said that it seemed that Sofía Franco was doing live casting to be part of the América Televisión space.

What did ‘Peluchín’ say about the appearance of Sofía Franco in “América today”?

Given the constant visits of Sofía Franco to “América today”, Rodrigo González questioned the success that the TV host would be having abroad.

“I don’t know how happy Sofía can be in Mexico or what she does there, but it seems that she is not invited. But it seems that he was doing casting on the air and as if saying: ‘hire me, Farisela’”, he expressed.

Rodrigo González outraged with the wrong information provided by Sofía Franco

Finally, “Peluchín” was shocked by the information that Sofía Franco was giving in the magazine, because she could not believe that the host was not aware of what had happened about the separation of Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes.

“It is sent, it throws data, it becomes the one with the scoop, it throws any nonsense. In which press did you see that news that you launched? It’s in all the papers? He speaks nonsense with a certainty that impresses me, ”she said.