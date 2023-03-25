Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado They starred in dozens of headlines after their controversial ampay was announced, despite the fact that the Peruvian player has been married to Rosa Fuentes for more than 10 years. Due to this scandal, many realized that several soccer players of the Peruvian team have limited comments on Instagram, among them, Carlos Caceda. Given the confusion, the wife of the Melgar player spoke about it and explained the situation in detail.

Since when has Carlos Cáceda restricted comments?

Through social networks, Francesca Carranza issued a brief statement to explain why Carlos Cáceda has restricted the comments on his Instagram. Despite the fact that it was speculated that the player preferred to block messages after Jossmery Toledo’s ampay announcement, the lady clarified that this option has been activated for several years.

“My husband has been restricted from commenting for over two years, as have I. I did not think it would be necessary to issue any comment, since we did not feel alluded to. However, seeing the attention that has been paid in networks, I make the above clear, ”he wrote in one of his stories.

The ampay by Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo

Magaly Medina The local celebrity scene was shaken by revealing the images of Paolo Hurtado with Jossmery Toledo on a trip they both made to Cusco. The ‘Urraca’ reporters followed them to an archaeological site, a place where they they both gave each other a passionate kisswithout imagining that they would be being recorded.

As is known, the Peruvian national team constantly goes to that city to play their games, while his wife and children wait for him in the capital. After their walk with the model, they arrived at a luxurious hotel near the center and were not seen leaving until the next day.