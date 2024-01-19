He was not happy. Emanuel Noir, vocalist of the Argentine cumbia group Ke Personajes, joined live with Rodrigo González's program, 'Amor y fuego', to clarify the situation in which he was involved a few months ago. The singer was the protagonist of a street fight and it was recorded by many people, after which it quickly went viral on different social networks. However, contrary to what was thought, Emanuel avoided responding to this situation and 'Peluchín' confronted him.

What happened between Rodrigo González and Emanuel Noir?

In this Thursday, January 18, edition, Emanuel Noir He gave an interview via microwave to the Willax Television program; However, he did not want to answer about that fight that was broadcast in 2023. For his part, he preferred to talk about his presentation in the Chiclayo region. Rodrigo did not tolerate it and pointed out that the Ke Personajes press had agreed that he would talk about the incident.

“The interview we were going to give is about tomorrow's show, not about personal things that I do, I wouldn't have to object to anything,” said Emanuel. “In the press release it says that you were going to clarify it, it is not my intention to make you uncomfortable,” Rodrigo responded. “No not at all. “I came to talk about my show tomorrow in Chiclayo”he finished.

What happened to Emanuel Noir in December 2023?

On December 17, 2023, Emanuel Noir was recorded hitting a man in the streets of the southern country. The singer was knocked out and was later taken by members of the Argentine Police to a station.

Hours later, Noir was released by the agents and has not commented on the matter since then.