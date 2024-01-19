Fashion | Provincial car market pants are now at the top of fashion – “You can combine them with almost anything”

Thigh pocket trousers were seen on many people at the Pitti Uomo fashion fair in Florence and Milan Fashion Week.

Thigh-pocket pants are here again, rave fashion magazines. Others think they have never gone out of fashion. Initially, the pockets were designed for the needs of soldiers. How did thigh-pocket trousers become Finnish everyday wear?

Thigh pocket trousers. You can never get rid of them.

The fashion magazine Vogue wrote last in November, that the popularity of trousers with thigh pockets is growing again. The magazine justified its view by the fact that the garment had been seen in the collections of several fashion houses, such as Diesel and Givenchy.