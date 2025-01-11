The party of the Real Betis in Valladolid. He was far from his best level in practically the entire footage, being surpassed in many phases by a much more needy rival with more nerve, drive and physical capacity. Only when he found himself against the ropes, after Pucelano’s goal, did the green and whites react. A vision of the clash also shared in the press room by Manuel Pellegrini. «The evaluation is very negative. We lacked intensity to do damage. We were good in ball recovery, but not in creation. After the goal, and we had talked about how we had to be attentive to the counters, we reacted. We tried to get there but we didn’t convert the chances. You have to be a much more intense and balanced team to get visitor points. “There was no one thinking about Barcelona,” the Engineer analyzed.

Betis has lost two players this week, with the departures of Assane and Rui Silva, and they were asked if a result like this changed the way of facing the winter market in the reinforcements section. «I don’t think that a defeat or victory can be a decisive factor in understanding whether to reinforce or not.. An internal evaluation will be done. “We had to go out to win and we lacked attitude and intensity,” he reiterated to the Engineer, knowing in what aspects the team had made a mistake.

Betis has to get up soon and the opportunity will be this coming Wednesday, in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Barcelona in Montjuic. Then they will face Alavés on Saturday the 18th, so the schedule is tight again. «We are going to try to go to the quarterfinals with the team that we think should start. I hope the team resumes what we have been doing.. We had not lost in the last games in LaLiga, but there have been many draws and we have not been able to win. Let’s see what’s coming this week and what is the best way to face the games with Barcelona and Alavés,” he commented on the matter.

With 25 points and in the middle of the table, far from what was marked at the beginning of the season, Betis finishes the first round. And this is the Engineer’s assessment of it. «At stake it is positive. Not today, but in most of the games we have done quite well and we should be higher in LaLiga. We wanted to be around 30 points. The first round it’s not good and we have to improve and find a way to do it,” he pointed out.









In statements to DAZN, before going to the press room, Pellegrini was questioned about his forcefulness in the areas, especially in attack, which Isco spoke about after the match. «At a defensive level they didn’t achieve much. But to do damage, you need much more mobility and arrivals with different speeds.. The chances we had were in the last fifteen and it was already too late.