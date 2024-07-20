Juarez City.- Two games without forwards Jasmine Casarez and Prisca Chilufya have meant two losses and zero goals for the Bravas de Juárez, after they were defeated 1-0 by the Panzas Verdes de León this Friday in an advance match of Matchday 15 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil, which was played on the field of the Nou Camp Stadium.

It was only the second game for the Bravas in this tournament, in which they still do not know what it means to win or even what it means to put the ball in the enemy’s goal.

Casarez was absent due to injury and Chilufya was already with the Zambian national team that will take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Blanca Solís, forward for the Bravas, was sent off in the 54th minute for pulling Lixy Rodríguez’s hair, in response to the pull she received from Lixy herself.

It seemed like each team was taking a point home, when at 90+5 Itzell Alemán received the ball inside the area and beat goalkeeper Karla Morales from below.

The Juarez team will return to action next Friday, July 26 to face the UNAM Pumas in a match of Matchday 3, scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm at the Benito Juárez Stadium.