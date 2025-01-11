The yotramito platform relies on AI to recommend the most appropriate subsidies for each profile and facilitate all procedures





Being up to date with all the aid and subsidies that we can aspire to is not an easy task, especially for small businesses. It takes time to inform yourself and fill out the forms, which are also usually quite complex. And precisely to facilitate all these procedures…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only