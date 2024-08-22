Not long ago it was launched Concordvideo game developed by Firewalk Studios, which is betting on the new philosophy that it took PlayStation for launching products as a service, a similar case to what they were doing with Factions of The Last of Us, which ended up being cancelled. And even though there are not many players interested in it, for the team it means something quite important, given that they had invested a lot of time in shaping it.

Through a publication of Twitterthe character design leader with the user of @sharkeatsman On the social network, he posted a message in which he expressed his gratitude for this launch, stating that it took 8 years of development in total to get to this point. He added that he was involved in at least five of them, so this game means a lot to those who were involved in it.

Here we leave his message:

Today @FirewalkStudios launched @PlayConcord! The game has been in development for around 8 years and I’ve been there for almost 5 of them. We don’t get a lot of Launch Days in our careers so today is special for a ton of reasons. Oblige me some good vibes today. — NEWSK (@sharkeatsman) August 21, 2024

Today @FirewalkStudios launched @PlayConcordThe game has been in development for about 8 years and I’ve been there for almost 5 of them. We don’t get many release days in our careers so today is special for a bunch of reasons. Give me some good vibes today.

Here is the description of the game:

Assemble your team of Freegunners and travel across the Concord galaxy to compete with rival teams in this 5v5 shooter for PlayStation 5 and PC. Concord is set in a vibrant and original sci-fi universe and is a new team-based shooter where you take on the role of the Northstar crew: a group of misfits, outlaws and adventurers working as mercenaries. Carefully select your roster of Freegunners, team up with friends and other mercenaries online, and take down rival teams together across the spectacular worlds of Space Bravery in a variety of objective and respawn modes.

Remember that the title is available in PS5 and PC.