has appeared Manuel Pellegrini before the media in the news conference prior to the meeting of the 20th day that he Real Betis will play tomorrow against Alaves at the Benito Villamarín. The Chilean coach was asked about how he is at the club and about his futureand commented that “I feel very happy in Seville, they are five years that have been seasons that have gone beyond what many people expected. We are in a fifth campaign in middle positionneither good nor bad. We are one or two points further back than other seasonsthere is not that much difference. Always feeling the support of all the Betis people on the street and in the stadium. So we There is still a lot of work to do around here. and the future is never known.”

Pellegrini continued to assess on this matter that “for me the greatest achievement In these years it has been that hope that there was to ever arrive in Europe that has become a obligation. It is an achievement of the team, the institution, the coaching staff. Now that Betis is in Europe it is a catastrophe. I had been there once in 10 years before. The more we manage to develop that ambition and the more demanding you are, I will be happier because it has been my way of being and working, aspire not to remain in mediocrity but always try to give one step forward regardless of the economic reality that may exist. Many times the schools improve or worsen according to the economic point of view. Let them have no doubt that the ambition and demand are going to be the same.”

About the performance difference and/or game that the team offers between its matches as local or like visitorthe man from Santiago said that “all the teams in your stadium have certain advantage with their audience because they feel more confidence. As for points, I think we have also lost important points against rivals whom we have surpassed and we have not been able to add three. It is true that perhaps visiting we have had worse performancesyes, but we have also achieved important wins like against Villarreal and Osasuna. Tomorrow we must try to get the public, whose support we have felt from the first minute, with intensity, aggressiveness, to try to start the second round with three points that would leave us close to Europe. We are not in a dramatic situation or fighting for relegation either. We have a very important game at home, there are 57 points left and we will see how far this season allows us to go.”

Speaking precisely about how broadcast to the public at home games, Pellegrini valued that “the good thing about this activity is that when specific events of defeat occur, the solutions are at hand, they give you solutions externally, that is why football is so popular. We know how we feel the support of the people here. It is different when you go out to look for the opponent’s goal than when you wait behind. We always do it, sometimes with greater certainty, other times with less. You have to see an aggressive team. It is not always possible, players are human and have better or worse performances. but these five seasons the team has always played to be the protagonisthas gone out to win, and that is what we have to do here at home. In the five years that we have been here, especially the last ones, I have never seen the fans happy when they lose. It is the idiosyncrasy of this club, a passionate swelling that has been increasing its degree of ambition as we have all done. In these years, we have always had the fans supporting the team, with moments when they are not happy, but in general terms, There are few complaints we can have regarding the support of our fans at Benito Villamarín.”









«The contract? “I don’t think there is any need to extend a contract at this time.”

Pellegrini was also asked about the possibility of renew your contractwith less than a year and a half left until it ends. The Chilean responded that “there is a year and a half left, it is still an important time. in football thinking about the future is not a good ideayou have to be involved in the present and the future happens only according to many circumstances: the campaigns, whether the club is happy, whether I want to continue… There are things that occur over time. I don’t think there is any need to extend a contract At this moment I’m not even thinking about another year and a half. We are focused on having a good season according to the reality we have at this moment and we hope to be able to finish like the previous seasons. Afterwards, the future will be seen.”

The ups and downs of the team and the European options

There is the entire second round of LaLiga ahead and Betis has shown in this first part of the championship to have many ups and downs. On this matter, Pellegrini commented that «if we review previous years, we lost four games in a row. This year we have had streaks of seven games without losing two or three times a year. It is reflected in the statistics, except for one year when we had 33 or 34 points, we have always been at 26, 28, 30, we lost games… We had it every year, it is the passion that Betis produces, that ambition that we have managed to uncover has been one of the best achievements. More and more demands are made and the team has to give more and more because it has 50,000 people behind it.”

As for the european options of the team between now and the end of the championship, the Heliopolitan coach assessed that “I see that With 57 points left to play it is very difficult to give an opinion now when the difference is five or six. It will depend on what the team does, what other teams do. It is a perfectly feasible distance to discount if we maintain an even football line. I don’t know if with 57 points we will reach Europe or not.”

The match against Alavés

Pellegrini also spoke about the match against Alavés tomorrow (6:30 p.m.) at the Benito Villamarín. “He Alaves has had a average complicated yearhas a technician like Eduardo Coudet whom I know a lot, I had the opportunity to coach him as a player. I know he is a technician who gives him the equipment a very clear imprint and characteristicsso we are going to have a very difficult opponent here at home. Know Coudet? It’s bad in the sense that I know him very well, I have high regard for him and tomorrow I want him to lose. But we have to winI will be equally happy regretting it with him. But regardless of the personal relationship, all the coaches know each other, how they play, how they work, so it is neither an advantage nor a disadvantage.”