Frieren: beyond the journey is the anime that Madhouse adapted in the fall season of 2023 and which ended in winter 2024. The 28 chapters of the first installment have done nothing but baffle due to its greatness in animation and its delicate script. Now to close with a flourish, a video was made that compiles the warmest moments of the anime.

The first season of Frieren: beyond the journey It debuted on September 29, 2023 and ended on March 22, 2024. The anime is based on the original manga work written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. The story follows the journey of an ancient elf who understands the importance of time once the person most important to her dies. Because of this, a journey begins that will help her heal and rebuild herself through constant clarification of beautiful memories.

Now that the first season is over and we will all be sad until its confirmed return, it seems that A short video brought together the warmest moments of the elf's life.

The video allows us to see three stages of Frieren's life ranging from the bond with Flamme, his teacher; then, the trip with Himmel and his other friends, until the present day, in which she moves with Fern and Stark.

We can see Frieren walking and enjoying the flowers and the magic with each of his friends, we also see the faces of the other magicians who appeared in the second part of the season and there is even a beautiful sequence in which their hands are intertwined. She is really a very emotional beauty! What will touch your heart the most is the voice of the hero Himmel.

The first season of Frieren: beyond the journey has been both entertaining and sensitive, is simply an anime like we haven't seen in a long time and the special closing video backs it up. Have you already seen the series? If not, what are you waiting for?

Source: Source: Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen § Studio Madhouse

Where can I watch Frieren: Beyond the Journey? When does the second season come out?

Frieren: beyond the journey It had the distribution license from Crunchyroll, which released the chapters every Friday and through this you can watch the series again.

Due to the great success, the studio confirmed the second season, however, the release window was not announced. Maybe, just like The Apothecary Diarieswhich had almost the same number of episodes and which also has a similar number of manga chapters—, which announced its second season for 2025; Frieren returns to Maomao.

