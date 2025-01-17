Representatives of Israel and Hamas have officially signed the agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed by his negotiating team that an agreement had been reached to release the hostages, his office said. It was announced on Wednesday that the two sides had reached an agreement – but negotiations over the final details of the deal continued until the end. It is said that the agreement on a ceasefire and the release of the hostages has now been finalized in Doha.

What is still pending is the vote in the Israeli security cabinet. The committee was supposed to meet on Thursday, but the meeting was postponed because of the details that were still unclear. Now, according to media reports, it will meet this Friday at 10:15 a.m. local time (9:15 a.m. CET) before the entire cabinet will approve the agreement at a later date, Netanyahu’s office said.

According to information from Times of Israel The government’s vote is scheduled for Saturday evening, but according to Netanyahu’s office, the agreement should still come into force as planned on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m. CET).

The agreement envisages three phases to final peace in the Gaza Strip. Initially there should be a ceasefire of six weeks Hamas is supposed to release 33 hostages during this time. As the process progresses, all other hostages and numerous Palestinian prisoners will be released. Israeli soldiers should gradually withdraw from the Gaza Strip.