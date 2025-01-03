A new year begins and it is time to talk about purposes and objectives. The Real Betis coach was asked this Friday, Manuel Pellegrinifor the team’s goals in the recently begun 2025 and the Chilean coach has been very clear in his message.

«The ambition, enthusiasm and demand is exactly the same. We start the year trying to win everything we play for. Then, normally, the football reality, the economic reality also of difference between clubs, focuses one on different positions. That ambition can never be lost and the demand much less so. One realizes that maybe there are clubs that are economically ahead but then we go to the games and perhaps we believe that we could have several more points.”

«Have that ambition to be in the three competitions as long as possible. In LaLiga, be very attentive. It takes its toll. Very even teams, so, regardless of how important it is to be in Europe, it takes its toll. Especially on Thursday. And I think that has been the great merit that we have been able to carry it in these seasons,” added the Verdiblanco coach.

Asked about the feelings that the Betic coach has at this point in the season, Pellegrini remembers that “it was very important to be classified in the Copa del Rey and Conference League. If he had been eliminated in any of them we would be sorry. “Hopefully this year we will be able to play in Europe again.”









“January is going to be a great time to get back to training, so that we are all in the same conditions,” the Betic coach also considers.