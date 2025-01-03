The Secretary of State for Labor, Joaquín Pérez Rey, has announced that the Ministry of Labor will convene the social partners “immediately” after the Three Kings holiday to find out their opinion about how much the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) should rise this year.

When asked about the increase in the SMI of 2025 At the press conference on unemployment and affiliation, Pérez Rey indicated that the report of the group of experts that will advise the Ministry on a percentage increase in the minimum wage to keep it at 60% of the average wage has not yet been completed.

«The report is not yet completed, it will be done in the coming days. In fact, right now, at this very moment, the expert commission», indicated the ‘number two’ of Labor, who did not want to advance any percentage increase figure.

“Once these decision-making processes are completed, we will be in a position to raise the Minimum Interprofessional Wage in the result that arises from both negotiations,” he assured.









Asked if there is discrepancies between the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economy for the increase in the SMI in 2025, as has happened with the reduction of working hours, Pérez Rey has referred to the decision made by the group of experts and the negotiations with social dialogue before to speak out on the issue.

«The Labor criterion is to wait for both the experts and the social dialogue to speak out. We believe that It is premature to give a figure. Therefore, scrupulous respect for social dialogue and scrupulous respect for the opinions of experts. Once we have all these elements on the table, we will give our opinion,” he concluded.

The SMI is at 1,134 euros per month

The interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) has started the year 2025 at the same amount as 2024, that is, 1,134 euros per month for fourteen payments, waiting for the Ministry of Labor to agree with the social agents on a new increase.

Once this is approved, it will be applied with retroactive effects from January 1, 2025, as has been done on other occasions.

To determine the amount of the SMI, Labor will once again take into account the recommendations of the committee of experts that it created in 2021.

This commission began its work last November 26, as a preliminary step to the negotiation that the Ministry of Labor will develop with unions and employers for the increase in the SMI for 2025.

Minister Yolanda Díaz has entrusted the experts of this commission with a series of tasks that involve increasing the SMI so that workers do not lose purchasing power, that the increase maintains 60% of the average salary recommended by the European Social Charter, and analyzing how to introduce a change in the Workers’ Statute so that the increases in the SMI are made automatically and are not left to the discretion of governments.