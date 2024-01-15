The Guadalajara Sports Club made its presentation in the Clausura 2024 tournament by hosting Santos Laguna on Matchday 1 and the match ended tied at one goal, where the controversy was not necessary, after they were awarded a penalty and the VAR annulled a goal. With these events, there was no need for statements from one of the team's leaders, Fernando 'Nene' Beltran.
Once the match is over Chivas TV, the red-and-white youth player did not hesitate to talk about what happened in the match, knowing the controversy that could be generated. But above all, he expressed severe self-criticism about the inattention they presented.
“In the end there were many lack of concentration. That is the reality of the game and at times, they made us slow down. I feel that that was the important part, where in the first minutes we were pushing, pushing and there was a drop in pace being totally of the referee”
– Fernando Beltran.
Regarding the whistler's performance, the player did not hesitate to leave a small message.
“A little strange, in terms of refereeing. We didn't know what he scored, then he scored”
– Fernando Beltran.
He assured that they suffered throughout the game, but he remains happy that they did not lose at home.
“In the end we just need to score the goal. I feel that the team's work was very, very well shown today. I mean, the aggressiveness to recover the ball when we had it; the movements were very marked. In the end we suffered a lot, we suffered a lot the game but the good thing is that it is not lost at home, that we want to become strong here and that is the most important thing,” he added.
Finally, he accepted that they only had two chances, but despite this, the game almost got out of hand.
“The reality is that they came to us twice, the penalty and their goal and that's football. We have to be a little stronger in that aspect, because we are going to have many and they may have one and as happened to us in this game. A little more attention, more aggressiveness, because the play (of the goal) is generated in the midfield where we were able to cut it off and alone we did not start to get into that hole of suffering,” he stated.
