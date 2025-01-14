



There are just over two weeks left until the closing of the winter transfer market and Betis’ movements have had Rui Silva and Assane as protagonists. So far there are no additions to the squad coached by Manuel Pellegrini.

The Green and White coach himself referred to the matter this Tuesday, recalling that “16 players left the squad. Everyone would like to have a better team. There is an economic reality. We have the deficit in the completion of the play. But it’s not a matter of going looking for just any name.”

Beyond the possible developments in the winter transfer market, the Betis coach has spoken about the muscle injury suffered by one of the team’s leaders, Lo Celso. Pellegrini has not specified how long the Argentine midfielder will be absent since “muscle injuries are difficult to know.”

On the contrary, the Betis coach already has the return of Fornals, who will be in the squad for the match against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. «I think he was injured at his best. “It’s going to be very important for us,” commented Pellegrini, who will also have Diego Llorente for this Wednesday. As for Marc Roca, the coach thinks that “he still needs Chimy, too.”