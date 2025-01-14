The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, has spoken through a post on the social network ‘X’ about the law that the PSOE will promote to limit popular accusations, motivated by “the harassment” suffered by Pedro Sánchez and his entourage in the last few months.

“It is touching to see jurists and pseudo-jurists defend that the limitation of the figure of the popular accusation ends the control of the government by justice when does not exist in any other EU country. Our European colleagues should have neither democracy nor justice,” says Puente.

This message It’s nothing more than an answer to thehe Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association (AJFV) and the Independent Judicial Forum (FJI), since they have issued a joint statement warning that the bill registered last Friday by the PSOE in the Congress of Deputies for, among others, things, limiting popular action, will allow “governments of any kind” to evade the control of Justice, collects Europe Press.

The bill limits popular action to veto it for political parties and professional associations and expel popular accusations of the instruction phase. In addition, it includes a new cause for recusal and abstention for judges and magistrates, so that they can be removed from cases due to their political statements; prevents judicial investigations from being opened for complaints based solely on journalistic information; and eliminates the crime of offending religious feelings.

AJFV and FJI point out that, although they have expressed on multiple occasions their “concern” about “the instrumentalization that governments of different parties have made of the public accusation”, the popular action is recognized in article 125 of the Constitution as a “citizens’ right” to “formulate a different accusation” from the Prosecutor’s Office and the victims of crime.

In his opinion, “the intended restriction of the exercise of popular action represents the risk of certain facts escaping of the knowledge of the courts and tribunals”. Specifically, they warn that “governments of any kind could take advantage of the lack of independence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the limitation of popular action to create spaces of impunity and evade the control that regarding their actions. must be carried out by the judges and magistrates who are members of the Judicial Branch”.

They also warn that “the impossibility of professional associations of judges being able to exercise popular action would mean a unjustified limitation to the role that these entities must play in defense of judicial independence and the professional rights of the career, as well as for the promotion and defense of the Rule of Law”.

