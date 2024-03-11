The actress debuts at the lyrical coliseum with 'Silence', a monologue about heartbreak sandwiched between 'The Human Voice', by Francis Poulenc, and 'The Wait', by Arnold Schömberg, two milestones of 20th century opera

Monday, March 11, 2024, 18:07











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Just as great mountaineers collect eight-thousanders, Rossy de Palma scales the highest theatrical peaks. His latest ascent culminates at the top of the Teatro Real, where this Sunday he debuts as a stand-up comedian. He stars in 'Silencio', a miscellany of texts about abandonment and heartbreak…