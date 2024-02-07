The bloc's vice-president was asked about farmers' protests, which are against the treaty; negotiations continue

The executive vice-president of the EU (European Union), Maros Sefcovic, said this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that “the necessary conditions for the conclusion of the treaty with Mercosur [Mercado Comum do Sul] were not met”. The statement was given in European Parliament in response to questions about the impact of the agreement on European agricultural exports.

The continent is experiencing a wave of protests by rural producers in at least 7 countries (Germany, Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Romania and Poland) against free trade agreements with countries outside the bloc. According to them, the measure would make European products less competitive on the market.

Another point of attention for Europeans would be environmental protection criteria. French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly said he is against the agreement. The country is one of the hardest hit by the protests.

Although the current conditions of the agreement have not been approved, a spokesperson for the bloc said that negotiations on the terms with Mercosur continue to “reach an agreement that respects sensitivities, especially in the agricultural sector”.

The EU-Mercosur free trade agreement is of interest to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen – who must seek re-election to the position and is therefore trying to get the agreement approved now. The European Parliament elections will be held from 6 to 9 June 2024.

However, Macron's position has the potential to end negotiations between the 2 economic blocs. This is because, to be approved, the agreement needs the approval of the 27 member countries of the European group. In other words, only France's opposing position is capable of overturning the treaty with Mercosur.

