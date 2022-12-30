In the tiresome endless discussion whether Pelé or Maradona was stronger, there are also those who insert the third wheel. The day after the death of the great O Rei, Pep Guardiola goes against the tide and chooses Messi as the greatest of all time: “For the Brazilians Pele was the greatest, just as I understand the Argentines who say Maradona or Di Stefano or Messi. Everyone has their favorite and I think that’s a good thing. It doesn’t mean that one is better than another. I would always say that Messi is my favourite, but I understand if people choose another. What’s the matter with ‘is. Everyone has given their contribution to world football.”