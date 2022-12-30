Ice hockey | Marko Anttila, who became a cult player in Leijon, continues in Kärpi

Kärpät announced Anttila’s contract on Friday during the Pelicans match.

Ice hockey League team Oulun Kärpät announced on Friday during the Pelicans match that they have signed a contract Marko Anttilan37, with an extension contract.

Anttila has scored seven goals and nine power points in 31 matches this season.

Anttila arrived in Kärppi for this season. Last season’s biggest player in the SM League started with the Helsinki Jokers in the KHL, but moved to Ilves in the middle of the season because of the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

Anttila has become a cult figure in Leijon. Anttila has won two world championships, World Championship silver and Olympic gold in a short time in the national team.