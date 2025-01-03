01/03/2025



Updated at 2:03 p.m.





He Seville completed this Friday the last training session prior to the Copa del Rey match against the UD Almería. The team led by Garcia Pimienta will travel this afternoon to stay focused for the clash that will be played at 5:30 p.m. this saturday January 4. Adrià Pedrosa It was the big news since he exercised normally after having overcome the problems that had prevented him from working with the rest of his colleagues.

García Pimienta revealed in a press conference that Nemanja Gudelj, Alberto Flores, Djibril Sow, Kelechi Iheanacho, Tanguy Nianzou, Chidera Ejuke and Valentín Barco They will be out for this match. The Argentine has trained normally, but has asked not to travel as he is negotiating his departure from the team.

The youth players Álvaro García Pascual, Manu Bueno and Ramón Martínezwho have already had minutes with the first team during the season, were under the command of García Pimienta this Friday at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city.