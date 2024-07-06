Thomas Christiansenthe coach of Panamasaid the quarter-final match of the Copa America vs Colombia they will take it “very seriously”.

“We are not going to take anything for granted, if they want to belittle us that’s their business, but we are going to take the game very seriously,” said the coach, before the match that will take place in Glendale, Arizona.

The coach said that he did not need to motivate his players because “they know they have made history” by getting their team into the round of the last eight for the first time.

“But we don’t want to stop there, we want to go one step further”stressed the coach, who is confident of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Colombia have gone 26 games without losing and are one away from equalling their best streak ever, while Panama is one of the most uneven teams in the quarterfinals.

“Being the underdogs doesn’t give us much of an advantage. I think we have to do what we’ve done in previous games: be ourselves and try to play at the pace that suits us,” he said.

“Now we have to play a solid match against Colombia if we want to have any chance of making it to the semis”said.

He also warned that if his team was in the quarterfinals it was because they had played “good football.”

“We have a great opportunity to make more history. We are facing something historic and we have to enjoy it,” he concluded.