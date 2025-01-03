When is a handball a handball? Record referee Felix Brych analyzes the most controversial scene of the football year in an interview. He talks about caught sinners, criticism of the video referee – and his comeback to the whistle at the age of almost 50.

It was, at least from a German perspective, the football scene of the year: Jamal Musiala’s shot in the European Championship quarter-finals landed on the hand of Spanish defender Marc Cucurella. How it ended is known: There was no penalty, Germany was eliminated, Spain became European champions with Cucurella. The scene is still hotly debated today, especially since it illustrates the biggest mystery of modern football: the question of what is a handball and what is not. Munich’s Felix Brych, 49, Germany’s record referee with 351 appearances, talks in the big SZ interview about Cucurella and the consequences of this handball, about mistakes and the new acceptance of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) – and about his comeback at the whistle with almost 50 years.