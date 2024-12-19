Pedro Sánchez: “Who is going to apologize to the Attorney General?”

Pedro Sánchez comes out in defense of the State Attorney General after the report from the Civil Guard that has not found any messages on his mobile phone in the days when the leak of the email regarding the case relating to the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is being investigated. “There is no message that proves this very serious accusation that opposition media and political parties have made against the reputation of the State Attorney General. Who is going to apologize? “Who is going to ask the Attorney General in person,” the president asked himself at a press conference in Brussels.

The Civil Guard does not find messages on the attorney general’s mobile phone related to the email from Ayuso’s partner

“There are many people who have made serious accusations. It is verified that there is no message. Now it says: the messages were deleted. Let’s raise the public debate and demand that those who accused without evidence apologize and assume their responsibility,” said Sánchez, who assured that “infamy, accusations without evidence, cannot go free in a democracy” like the Spanish one. . “Those who are on the side of the truth versus those who are on the side of the hoax seem not to be the ones who have committed irregularities,” added Sánchez, who considered the case as an “immense smokescreen that is disappearing.” .

The UCO report on the analysis of Álvaro García Ortiz’s phone within the framework of the investigation indicates that “zero messages belonging to any type of instant messaging application have been found in the period analyzed.” That is, between March 8 and 14 of this year. What the agents do not specify is whether there were absolutely no messages or whether there were none related to the case. What the Civil Guard does confirm is that a Moncloa advisor had “accurate information” about the leak of Ayuso’s partner’s email before it was published in the media, but does not specify where the document came from.

Also in that case, Sánchez has been convinced that the conclusion will be the same as that of the Attorney General. “The same will happen with the people he mentioned,” Sánchez responded to the journalist who asked about the matter.

WE CONTINUE EXPANDING THIS INFORMATION