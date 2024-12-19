Dedicating yourself to the creative industries in Mexico is difficult. But it is also powerful. To create is to resist. I think it is worth unpacking this reflection, since technology is undoubtedly intrinsically linked to this sector.

We cannot ignore that digital content has been the cultural segment with the greatest economic growth in the last year, surpassing traditional audiovisual media, as well as sectors such as art, design and architecture. Therefore, I believe that to build a healthy relationship with technology, we must first understand our own context.

Creative cocktails with artificial intelligence? In this new ‘PROMPTING’ entry, we will show how AI not only amplifies our work capabilities, but can also add a touch of innovation and fun to social experiences.

We all know that it is not easy to dedicate yourself to the creative industries in Mexico.

It is a fact that we live and face every day. But what we also know is that, despite everything, we are still here, because creating is incredible.

If we stop to analyze our context, we realize that there are so many factors at play that sometimes we don’t even know where to start.

But let’s try, in a general way, to describe this scenario a little.

Firstly, let us consider the creative industries as “enablers of value generation”. We use our imagination and talent to develop cultural products, innovative services, or unique experiences that not only satisfy needs, but touch emotions and enrich people’s lives.

Yes, I know this may sound a little romantic, but we must also recognize that these industries are children of complex economic and cultural systems. As creatives, we must learn to move in that uncomfortable space called “uncertainty.”

And unfortunately, “The Uncertainty” is a place no one wants to be, particularly in Mexico.

Our context under the lens of various factors

CulturallyWe Mexicans love our traditions. We prefer the known to the unknown. This is reflected in the preference for proven models within the creative industries, where people often choose to “tropicalize” foreign successes instead of betting on authentically new proposals. This reinforces a cycle in which creativity is limited to imitation rather than innovation, fueled by market conformism.

Meet the 140 impact companies that change the future of Mexico Impact Hub Mexico City and the National Bank of Mexico present The 140 Impact Companies in Mexico, a platform to make visible companies that are transforming their communities through innovative and conscious business models, with positive social and environmental impact as part of its main objectives.

Economicallyinnovating in Mexico is a risk. Many companies and creative entrepreneurs work with limited resources and cannot afford mistakes. This creates an ecosystem where “business as usual” prevails and the lack of investment in research, development and intellectual property slows growth. It is no surprise that Mexico ranks low on the Global Innovation Index. The phrase “better bad for being known than good for being known” defines us, and that costs us dearly as a country.

Institutionallythe creative industries are not yet perceived as a key driver for the economy. They are often associated more with cultural or artistic activities than with innovation or economic development. This limits their access to financing, tax incentives and government support. In many cases, creatives must find their own way, taking on disproportionate costs and risks.

Pedagogicallyeducation in these industries adopts foreign models that do not always adapt to our reality. There is a lack of programs that teach how to face local challenges such as lack of resources or bureaucracy, and there are plenty of generic recipes that ignore the transformative potential of our creativity in unique contexts.