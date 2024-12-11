This Atleti continues to show results, a team that has chained ten consecutive victories between the League, Cup and Champions League and that, encouraged by Julián Álvarez, rides on all stages: for the colchoneros, this investment of 85 million euros has been wonderful.

The Argentine does and undoes, and this Wednesday he appeared from the second line, sometimes secretly, without anyone seeing him coming, and then he combined with De Paul, Lino or Griezmann, or launched a wonderful shot that set the stadium on fire, numb because It was bitterly cold and the rival, this tiny Slovan Bratislava, did not invite enthusiasm either.

An arreón from Julián Álvarez isIt gulated and rose to enter, caressing the left corner of Takac, the long-suffering Slovakian goalkeeper, and there Atleti lit up and the Slovaks’ resistance was extinguished. A quarter of an hour had passed and Slovan was already going to disappear from the scene.

The Slovaks couldn’t do much more, and even less when the Armenian Barghesyan, their franchise man, broke down: Slovan has six games in this Champions League.

He has lost all six.

Concerning

It is true that, up to that point, the meeting had been somewhat disconcerting. For a while, we saw a Slovan playing and an expectant Atleti, gathered behind, analyzing how to stretch the lines.

Julián Álvarez’s goal was going to change that dynamic.

Suddenly, the Slovaks shrank, overwhelmed by the circumstances and the weight of their rival, and the match became an attack and a goal. The red and white pressure became unbearable, Slovan could no longer find a way to get past midfield, Atleti looked into the Slovak goal again and again.

Simeone and Julián Álvarez analyze a play, tonight Kiko Huesca / EFE

Griezmann, in the 42nd minute, raised the second goal to the scoreboard and later, in the 57th minute, he would close it with his second goal.

(In the period, Strelec’s penalty goal had been a testimonial fact).

Life smiles on Atleti, already practically qualified for the playoff, embedded in the fight for the league title, present in the Cup (its next rival is Marbella), already endowed with a clear personality and supported by Julián Álvarez, a footballer inspired, contemporary reference of continental football.

Atlético, 3 – Slovan Bratislava, 1

Technical sheet

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Javi Galán, Giuliano, Rodrigo de Paul, Barrios (Koke ​​m. 46), Lino (Riquelme m. 72), Griezmann (Gallagher m. 72) and Julián Alvarez (Sorloth m. 72).

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Ihnatenko, Kashia, Bajric (Weiss m. 84), Medveděv (Zuberu m. 72), Kucka, Savvidis (Mustaci m.84), Mak (Metsoko m.72), Strelec and Barseghyan (Marcelli m. 34).

Goals: 1-0: m.16, Julián Alvarez. 2-0: m. 42, Griezmann. 2-1: m.51, Strelec, penalty. 3-1: m.57, Griezmann.

Referee: Manfredas Lukjančukas (Lithuania).

Incidents: Match of the sixth day of the Champions League, played at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, before 59,134 spectators.