Before the successful premiere of the series “The last of us”, the Chilean actor made his debut on the show “Saturday night live” with an important statement about his childhood.

After his most recent success as the protagonist in the series HBO Max“The last of us“, the Chilean actor José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, known as Peter Pascaldebuted on the United States comedy show “Saturday Night Live (SNL)“. In his participation in the television show snlhe wore a purple shirt and recounted passages from his life, his extended family and what he experienced during his childhood in Chile. Next, we tell you the details of his presentation.

What did Pedro Pascal say in his presentation on SNL?

In his pleasing introduction to the successful comedy show, Pascal started the show and commented that, nine months after his birth in April 1975, his parents and sister fled Chile before the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. “My family was brave, without them I would not be here, in this wonderful country. And, certainly, I would not be standing here with you all tonight,” Pascal expressed – emotionally – at the beginning of the show. Right away, we show you the video so that you know his statement.

Among other statements about the history of his Latin American origins, the actor, who participated in several renowned productions such as “Game of Thrones”, “The Mandalorian” and “Narcos”, indicated that he has 34 cousins ​​who stayed in Chile, who are very proud of their successes.

“I know they are very proud because they have given my phone number to every person who comes across them. Every day someone in Santiago sends me a message inviting me to their wedding or if I can sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to them or if Baby Yoda is nice in real life,” he said with a laugh.

Likewise, so that you live this moment, we share the complete monologue of ‘Joel’ on the Twitter page of the show “Saturday night live”.