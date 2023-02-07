In these last months the universe of films of Marvel has had a pause, either by the main movies or the series, since the last thing that appeared last year was She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And now, the next big event is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniafilm that already has its first reactions.

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU with a heaping helping of Jonathan Majors as a deadly serious villain for the Multiverse Saga! pic.twitter.com/7XzVIARS8e —Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) February 7, 2023

Peyton Reed’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best MCU has delivered since #AvengersEndgame The film is a psychedelic roller coaster through the quantum realm that delivers moments of laughs, tears, bone crunching action and heart as the film raises the stakes. pic.twitter.com/CthkkMmaQj — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as #Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout. #AntMan pic.twitter.com/NRj3fzjCKa — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 7, 2023

KANG is the best comic book movie villain EVER. Jonathan Majors will be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024, with a very solid chance of winning. His performance by him is LEGENDARY. He truly is a conqueror. Welcome to Phase 5#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #quantumania pic.twitter.com/rTVoFVRs30 — Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish. Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3 —Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023

Remember that the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the premiere February 16th in theaters.

Editor’s note: Many say that it is the best movie of the character, it was not difficult to achieve either, since the two installments were not very good. We will see in a few weeks if it manages to be the ideal start of phase 5.