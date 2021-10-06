The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, accepted this Wednesday, October 6, the resignation of Prime Minister Guido Bellido. This was reported in a message to the nation. Since he took office, Bellido generated a strong controversy between the parliamentary benches and the population. However, the trigger for his resignation would have been the threats he made a few days ago about the gas field. Together with the head of Government, all the ministers of the same resigned.

“Peru expects a lot from its authorities. It is time to put Peru above all ideology and isolated party positions. For this reason, I inform the country that today, we have accepted the resignation of the president of the council of ministers, Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom I thank for his services rendered to the nation, ”Castillo said.

And faced with the unknown of who will replace Bellido, Castillo assured that he will announce “the swearing in of the new cabinet for today at 8 pm.”

The trigger for his resignation would have been the controversy he unleashed a few days ago with the issue of the gas field. Bellido threatened the consortium that operates the main gas field with “recovering the resource if it did not agree to renegotiate the concession contract.”

Since he took office, Guido Bellido provoked mixed reactions and wide rejection from a large part of the parliamentary benches. Many believed that his presence in Congress would generate “instability and misrule.” This, for various reasons.

The 41-year-old electronics engineer belongs to the most radical wing of the Peru Libre party. Quite apart from the fact that he had no previous experience in a position of popular representation, he is facing an investigation for the alleged crime of apology for terrorism. And he has a fairly close relationship with Vladimir Cerrón, founder of the Peru Libre party and who is considered a left-wing radical.