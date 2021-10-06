Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Antoine Griezmann

There are so many sources of tension right now at FC Barcelona that the slightest misstep could lead to an explosion. Reason why Joan Laporta and his team make sure to lock the communication. This was confirmed again on Monday with the announcement by Dutch journalist Barbara Barend that Ronald Koeman’s participation in a program produced by his channel, HLF8, had been canceled. Precisely to avoid a bad word from the technician who would put him at fault.

We can understand Laporta, who has seen Koeman, bored by the turn of events, multiply tackles against the club in recent weeks. There had first been the reading of a press release during a press conference in which he partially cleared himself of the poor results. Communiqué which he had not spoken to his successors. And after the rout in Lisbon (0-3) last Wednesday, Koeman held another conference during which he criticized his president for the contacts he can have with other coaches while he is still in place. In short, it was not the moment for the technician to participate in a program of his country during which he could have finished settling his accounts. And this while Laporta and he would have agreed to continue the adventure together …

