



Pedri He was one of the first to speak when answering Dazn’s microphones at the end of the game. «Screwed game, impossible to leave happy today. We started asleep. Their goal came, we created chances but we lacked the spark to score,” criticized the Canarian, who added: “We have to enter the game better. These teams put a lot of people behind and we have lacked that spark. We have to have more clarity. We have to improve and we have to go out just like in the Champions League, to eat them up.” Finally, Pedri ruled out being in a bad moment: “We are well prepared, but it is necessary to arrive and finish with the same confidence that we do in Champions. In football, if you don’t score a goal…

Marcus Sorg, Hansi Flick’s assistantspoke to the media after the end of the match, as he had led the team after Flick’s suspension: «It is very hard to understand this defeat. The first problem was the lack of concentration in the first five minutes of the game. We conceded that first goal. We had 20 chances despite not having a good game but we didn’t score. “That’s how difficult it is to win.” The German added: «We have to learn from this. We have played many very demanding games in a few days and the team is not used to this. You have to work on it». Finally, he maintained doubts about the state of Lamine Yamal’s ankle: «Lamine decided that it was fine and that he could continue playing. “I can’t say that he is fine, we will have to wait for the medical team’s examination.”

Sergio Gonzalez It was the other side of the coin. His goal was enough to give Leganés the first victory in its history against Barcelona. «Very happy. It is a historic victory. This team has a lot of character and personality. We are very united,” said the defender, who highlighted how his goal came from a header from a set piece: “Strategy is very important and we defenders also have to contribute goals. We have prepared it very well. We believe in it», And he concluded: «We try to sink as little as possible but this team puts you behind. “We closed well and defended well, as a block.”