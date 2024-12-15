The South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole at the beginning of the year and now, the South African press reports that the controversial athlete He has a new girlfriend.

Pistorius, who in 2019 ends his sentence for killing his girlfriend, the model, in 2013 Reeva Steenkamphas found love in Rita Greylinga business consultancy whose press in the African country highlights its extraordinary resemblance to the deceased Steenkamp.

“A doppelganger of Reeva?” title The South African. According to the local press, this 33-year-old woman has known Oscar Pistorius for years, with whom she is linked by another personal tragedy: Rita Greyling’s brother was involved in an accident that ended up being considered by justice as murder.

Sources close to Pistorius say: “He is trying to slowly reintegrate into society, but he is doing it through families that his family has been close to for decades and he is doing it slowly. It has been said for three months that He’s dating someone again.”

“He’s trying to rebuild your life in a discreet way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar,” says the same source about the Paralympic athlete.

Pistorius lives in a cabin on the grounds of his billionaire uncle Arnold’s mansion and does volunteer work at a nearby church.

His sentence ends in 2029 and, since he is on parole, he is subject to controls from the Department of Prisons at any time of the day to check if you have alcohol or drugs in your home.

You are not allowed to leave the immediate area without informing the police and you are not allowed to carry a firearm nor have contact with Reeva Steenkamp’s mother or sister.