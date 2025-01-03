FC St. Pauli has signed their next winter signing. The Bundesliga club brought Gambian international Abdoulie Ceesay from Estonian first division club Paide Linnameeskond. The Hamburg team did not provide any transfer details in the announcement. “Abdoulie has a very exciting overall package of technical and physical assets. He is still young and has always quickly adapted to the respective level at his previous positions,” sports director Andreas Bornemann was quoted as saying. The 20-year-old was most recently on loan in Estonia. The attacker played three games for the national team and scored one goal. Table 14. St. Pauli definitely wants to strengthen its offensive. So far, the newcomer has only scored twelve goals, which is the lowest in the league. After the loan transfers of the US midfielder James Sands and the offensive player Noah Weißhaupt, Ceesay is the third signing in this transfer period.