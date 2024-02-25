Sunday all for Lowes

The Australian Superbike afternoon seemed to never end, between problems related to oil lost on the track in the local Superbike and the red flag shown for Jonathan Rea's bad fall, fortunately without consequences for the Northern Irishman. The fact remains that, as in the Superpole Race, it was Alex Lowes who climbed to the top step of the podium, winner in Race 2 after a splendid overtaking on the outside on Bautista at turn 9.

Petrucci puts an end to the bad luck

Unlike Race 1, which ended with an Italian hat-trick, Danilo Petrucci still represented our country on the podium with the 3rd placeredeeming himself from yesterday's misfortune: “I am also very happy because I have often been unlucky in my career at Phillip Island – he commented hotly at the end of the race – yesterday too we were fighting for the podium but unfortunately we had a problem with a nut, and this morning I didn't have a good feeling with the bike. At that point I told myself I was going to have another bad year at Phillip Island. I love Australia and this place is special, so getting on the podium is one of the best prizes that I have achieved in my career and I am very happy. Thank you all“.

Bautista redeems himself

Alvaro Bautista was close to victory, with the Spaniard beaten at the end by Lowes but the author of a good performance after the difficulties of Race 1: “I'm very happy – he has declared – before coming here I didn't expect to fight for good positions because I wasn't precise and I lacked a bit of feeling with the bike. I'm happy because this weekend I managed to recover and I felt better and better with the bike each time, and this gave me a lot of confidence. Even yesterday we could have been competitive, but today I felt better. The race was a bit chaotic because we started more than an hour late, then there was the flag, and I hope that Jonathan (Rea) Be well. Then we only did 11 laps and it was a bit strange, but I stayed calm and focused to do my best race possible. I made a good start and always pushed hard, but with 3 laps to go the rear wheel started to bounce a lot and I lost a lot of time. Honestly, I didn't expect Alex to overtake at that point, maybe in other areas, but not there, and he was very good. In any case I'm happy because my performance this weekend was better than I expected“.

Risky maneuver

Finally, the winner's comment could not be missed, happy for his third career success obtained after a spectacular maneuver: “The race was crazy – he concluded – first of all I hope that Jonathan is well. We are very good friends and that's the main thing. Toprak overtook me in the first part of the race just before the red flag, but my pace was good. I knew my pace was strong and I think 11 laps were favorable for me because Kawasaki is very good with the tyres, which is quite strange if we look at other races in the past. Alvaro was defensive on the inside of Turn 9 and I passed to the outside at the same speed. It was probably a bit of a risky maneuver, but I'm incredibly happy. It was a great winter, I didn't expect to win today. Tonight only beers for me.”