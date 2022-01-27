Peacemaker rocked the DCEU with its politically incorrect story, unapologetic sense of humor, and lashings of action. After the successful premiere of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn showed that he could keep the essence of the film and take advantage of it even more on the screen of hbo max.

Since its release, we have seen how the ‘Peacemaker’ recovered from his injuries and was involved in Project Butterfly to stop an alien invasion in the United States. This is how we got to know the new team of vigilantes from the DC Extended Universe.

With the release of the fifth episode, we discover that Leota Adebayo is working for her mother, Amanda Waller, in order to get her home back together with her partner. He is also tasked with leaving a mysterious diary at Peacemaker’s house with a still-mysterious purpose.

In a new mission, the team reaffirms that the butterflies have possessed high-ranking politicians, entertainment stars, and tycoons. What they did not expect was that they could also take over any kind of living organism.

Smith in jail, determined to frame John Cena’s team. But now they see that he didn’t kill the girl because of a fingerprint test. In the end, two witnesses reveal what John Cena was.

During a battle against dozens of these creatures in a secret base, they even deal with an infected gorilla which they kill by impaling it with a chainsaw. Fortunately for the protagonists, the antihero also uses his X-ray vision to identify them and kill them with unthinkable explosives.

In the final minutes we see that Peacemaker’s father, White Dragon, was held in prison even though he was not guilty of the murder of a girl. Also, Leota discovers that the team leader, Clemson Murn, is also a butterfly, which starts a battle pending resolution until the sixth episode.