The famous saga written by George RR Martin has fascinated many fans of the fantasy world, especially thanks to TV series produced by HBO, game of Thrones. For a long time many players have been waiting for a MMO set in this universe and, finally, Netmarble Neo will fulfill their expectations. This short trailer is announced Game of Thrones MMORPG for mobile.

According to the developer, the game will feature a strong experience single player combined with the mechanics of an MMO. Made with theUnreal Engine 5, the game promises graphics quality equal to that of console titles, with dialogues between the characters and a system of climate change in real time.

Although this is an unedited story, it will be set in continent of Westeros, in the midst of the conflict between the various protagonists of the series. If you too are waiting for new branded content game of Thrones, the new spin-off series, House of the Dragon, will be released shortly, as detailed in this article.

Unfortunately, for now we have no other news, such as a release date or an official website of the project, but we are confident that, in the future, HBO or Netmarble Neo will reveal something more. For sure, an MMORPG set in the universe of game of Thrones will make both fans of the TV series and fans of the genre happy.

