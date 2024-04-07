Workers' Cause Party, on the left, goes online to take a stand against the minister of the Federal Supreme Court

The PCO (Partido da Causa Operária), a party that identifies with the left-wing political spectrum, took to social media this Sunday (7 April 2024) to take a stand against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, following the magistrate's decision to react to criticism from the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, with the billionaire's inclusion in the digital militias inquiry.

“Alexandre de Moraes is worse than Elon Musk”he wrote on his profile on Musk's network. “The PCO does not defend billionaires, it defends freedom of expression. Those who defend censorship are the ones who defend billionaires”stated the party in one of the posts.

In another post, the PCO defends unrestricted freedom of expression. “Alexandre de Moraes wants absolute censorship”wrote the caption.

The posts are critical of the tension between the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes and the owner of Musk asked why Moraes “requires so much censorship in Brazil”.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of broad freedom of expression in Brazil”.

Musk even said that he would close Twitter in Brazil and that he would publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

This Sunday, Moraes reacted, including the millionaire, as investigated, in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups that would be acting against democracy. The document cites “intentional criminal instrumentalization”.

Moraes also determined that the platform does not disobey“any court order already issued”. The requirement extends to reactivating profiles already blocked by determination of the STF or the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The daily fine is R$100,000 in case of non-compliance.

MUSK

In an official note, X he said who will go to court because he believes that the court orders to block accounts “are not in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Federal Constitution of Brazil”.

Until the publication of this report, Minister Alexandre de Moraes –who has his own profile on X– had not publicly commented on Musk's statements.

To the Power360, The STF press office informed that the Supreme Court will not comment on the case.

Know more:

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” when asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform’s guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named Twitter Files Brazil in reference to the Twitter Files originally published in 2022, after Musk purchased X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days. Read the top comments: