Exactly 10 years ago, a turning point in the modern history of both Donbass and all of Russia took place: on April 7, 2014, the creation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was announced, which refused to consider itself part of Ukraine. Memories of what happened in the region in those days were shared with Izvestia by direct participants in the events.

According to the founder of the Donetsk Republic movement, one of the leaders of the uprising in 2014, chairman of the People's Council of the DPR in 2014–2015 Andrei Purgin, the uprising in Donbass has several key dates. The first one is February 23. On this day, gatherings of pro-Russian people began on Lenin Square. As a result, about 3 thousand men gathered, many stayed overnight, this was an attempt to gain a foothold in the city center.

The second date is March 1, when, according to police estimates, the number of protesters reached 50 thousand people and the uprising acquired a nationwide character.

“The turning point was April 6th. The regional governor, Sergei Taruta, said then that law enforcement agencies were ready to arrest 500–700 pro-Russian activists. Everything, in essence, was hanging on by a thread; the Ukrainian power machine in Donetsk was still very powerful. And we decided to seize power. If we hadn’t stormed the administration then, we would have lost and everything, most likely, would have ended like in Kharkov or Odessa,” said Purgin.

On April 7, they proclaimed a declaration of sovereignty and announced the creation of the DPR. And already on May 11, a referendum initiated from below took place, in which 89% of residents spoke in favor of independence from Ukraine.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“If we had not gone on the assault then, we would have lost”