Payment services | A system error disrupts transactions in large online stores

Payment services|The fault interferes with online shopping, for example in the K and S groups.

Nets online payment company a system failure disrupts transactions in e.g. the online stores of the K and S groups and, for example, Matkahuolto’s online store.

The problem was discovered on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Nets announced that they had the problem fixed by 6 p.m. and estimated that everything would have been working correctly since then. The notification turned out to be premature, and the fault was still being fixed after 8 pm in Denmark, says the person responsible for Nets’ online payment functions in Finland Markus Laurio.

Laurio is the CEO of Paytrail, a member of the Nets group. According to Laurio, Paytrail has not been affected by the fault.

The fault was in a system called Netaxept, which is used by numerous large online stores and services both in Finland and abroad.

The Danish-based Nets is part of the Nexi group, which is Europe’s largest provider of online payment brokerage services. Nex operates in more than 25 countries.