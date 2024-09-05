By Leticia Franco

SUMMARY

• Executive in charge of Microsoft’s local operations says that business, health and education sectors can increase productivity with the use of Artificial Intelligence

• But he warns that expansion also depends on training more professionals in the country

Only 20% of engineering professionals in Brazil are women. Among them is Tania Cosentinoelectrical engineer, who leads the Microsoft Brazil five years ago. The executive not only represents this small portion of women in a traditionally male industry, but is also part of a movement for change. This month, the local operation of the big tech reached the milestone of more than 70% women in the leadership team. In an interview with DINHEIRO during the IT Forum, in Bahia, the president of Microsoft Brazil analyzed the opportunities and challenges of the technology market in the country. In addition to addressing gender inequality, she highlighted that adoption of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), has a direct correlation with the growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For the executive, AI, combined with other technologies such as the cloud, IoT and cybersecurity, can increase productivity in several sectors of the national industry. Tânia Cosentino was the winner in the ESG Software and Social categories, in the IT Industry segment, at the IT Forum’s 2024 IT Executive Awards.

MONEY — How important is the adoption and responsible use of emerging technologies, such as the cloud and Artificial Intelligence, for the country’s development?

TANIA COSENTINO — This is essential because these technologies bring extremely high productivity rates. Brazilian industry has difficulty comparing its productivity with that of its global peers. We are always at a disadvantage, which reduces our ability to compete on a global scale. Therefore, increasing productivity in companies, allowing them to expand their market, already contributes to GDP growth. Furthermore, AI, for example, can be an ally in the early diagnosis of diseases. Applied to the SUS, this can generate lower costs for the government and improve the quality of service. AI can also bring advances with hyper-personalization in education, resulting in more qualified professionals and, consequently, greater productivity, which expands business.. Another important aspect is the environmental issue. New technologies applied in this area can monitor deforestation and improve our approach in this regard. The adoption of AI will impact GDP growth. It has a direct correlation with the country’s development.

The Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan (PBIA) was recently launched. How do you assess this?

When you regulate, you bring credibility and stability. Without this, development can head towards a problematic future. Therefore, from the perspective of stability for companies, this is very important. We have already made progress before this event, such as the General Law on the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD), which deals with data privacy. Now, the next step is to monitor the use of AI. Brazil is actually working on creating penalties and there is already discussion about creating an AI control agency. In the case of LGPD, we have the ANPD for this. As in any other area, AI regulation must be improved over time to ensure that it does not inhibit technological advancement, but rather fosters a healthy environment for the use of technology. This is what we hope for and what we are working towards with the government. We will monitor this development.

“It is not possible to think about AI if we do not create a solid cybersecurity foundation. It is one of the biggest business processes for any country.”

How does the company contribute to Brazil’s economic and technological development?

We work with regulators, governments, legislative bodies and the judiciary to advance the technology environment while promoting inclusion. In regulation, we need to act in a way that does not block technological advancement. In sensitive use cases, we have a framework that works as a manual for responsible use of AI. Before, creating an algorithm was in the hands of the developer. Now, with Copilot [assistente de IA da Microsoft]AI is coming into the hands of each of us, and everyone can create their own Copilot. So how do you ensure that your AI is responsible? To that end, we’ve created a Responsible AI Playbook or Framework to help our customers on this journey.. In addition, we develop relevant solutions for Brazil, such as training courses for the use of technologies, prediction of forest deforestation and for the financial sector, which is increasingly moving towards digital.

What are the technologies for financial solutions?

Brazil has one of the most advanced financial systems in the world, fully leveraged by technology. Microsoft is present in this sector, including in the Central Bank, in the Pix and Drex initiatives. [projeto de moeda digital]which sets us apart as a solution provider. Regarding Drex, we are developing a complex solution that can combine scalability with privacy, which is essential.

There is a growing demand for Artificial Intelligence tools in the country. What are the strategies to meet it?

The strategies involve investments in infrastructure, continuous optimization of algorithms, and training people to use the technology. This last point is very important, as we need to accelerate the training and qualification of professionals capable of meeting this demand. When we talk about infrastructure, it is necessary to support the development and updates of algorithms. At Microsoft, while we build infrastructure to meet customer demand, we seek to ensure a technical solution that is appropriate to the challenge presented. We do not need to use the most powerful algorithm for all solutions. Furthermore, so-called small language models [SLMs]which are algorithms powered by a smaller volume of data and, consequently, require less computational capacity, are being used strategically.

You can’t talk about AI without talking about cybersecurity…

This is one of the biggest business processes for any company and for any country. We can’t think about AI if we don’t create a solid cybersecurity foundation. Microsoft is investing heavily in this. Today, we are the largest cybersecurity company in the world and we are supporting companies and users in developing use cases. We have industry experts to support and overcome the challenges of segments such as energy, manufacturing, retail, among others.

“I don’t believe that a country can develop with few engineers. In Brazil, the number of graduates is much lower than our peers”

What is the responsibility of big tech companies, like Microsoft, in relation to generative AI, which is becoming increasingly popular?

There are two different points of view. First, the responsibility of the companies developing the algorithm in building a responsible AI framework. Here, we have the responsible AI manual, which seeks to raise questions to help us understand the path the algorithm is following: is it being inclusive or exclusive? Is it responsible and transparent? All of this is to ensure user safety. The second point is the cyber aspect, which needs to respect data privacy and evolve alongside advances in AI, solving its problems. At Microsoft, for example, we do not train algorithms with customer data. It is essential that society understands the power of each person’s data. If a big tech wants to train its algorithm with your data, you need to allow it and be compensated for it, since they are enriching products with third-party information. It is also necessary to promote ongoing education on data privacy and the safe use of technology, since cyber scams affect both companies and ordinary citizens.

Does the future of AI depend on more technology combinations?

There is a lot of talk about AI these days, but it has been around for over 50 years. What is new is generative AI as we know it, but it alone does not have the power to do anything. So, what technological combinations do we have? First, the cloud, which allows a large computing capacity for any company, of any size. In the past, it would have been necessary to build your own data center, which was a barrier to entry for small companies. This already makes a big difference. We also have the power of data, the different models of Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, IoT, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions. The combination of all these technologies is what creates an environment conducive to technological adoption and digital transformation.. An isolated technology will not make big changes.

How are diversity and inclusion important for AI and the entire technology market in Brazil?

We are in an extremely male-dominated market because, unfortunately, women are not encouraged throughout their lives to pursue a career in technology. As long as these stereotypes are perpetuated, we will not have women interested in this promising market. Education and the private sector need to be intentional in changing this scenario. Another point is that I don’t believe a country can develop with few engineers in general.. In Brazil, the number of engineering graduates is much lower than that of our emerging peers. Brazil is lagging behind in terms of economic growth when compared to other countries. There is no way to be a developed and prosperous country without training technicians, engineers and data scientists, and all of this with gender equality, as they are the basis for the country’s economic development.

And the importance of sustainability?

I believe the technology industry is on the right track when it comes to sustainability. In addition to companies adopting sustainable practices internally, there is also a movement to bring them to customers. At Microsoft, one example of this is creating technology to help customers monitor their emissions. Within a software platform, which is the Sustainability Cloud, we have started to provide insights to customers on what is working for mitigation. Sustainability also becomes a source of revenue and a new business pillar for organizations.

What other factors are necessary for Brazil’s growth in the sector?

Brazil is already a representative and strategic market for business. Growth is a combination of regulation, education, private sector initiatives and transformations in diversity, inclusion and sustainability as a whole. In the case of Microsoft, which operates in around 200 countries bringing technology and impactful actions, the Brazilian operation, which has been in existence for 35 years, has already accumulated investments in data centers and infrastructure. Now, the future here is optimistic when we talk about generative AI.. We have a new wave of investments in the country to meet all needs. It is a market with great potential.