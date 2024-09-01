Last Wednesday a Moscow court issued a statement announcing the provisional detention of two Colombian men, accused by Russia of being mercenaries because they are considered to have fought against the forces of that country in Ukraine.

The Lefortovo district court in Moscow said it “granted the request of the authorities in charge of the preliminary investigation to impose a preventive measure in the form of provisional detention, to Alexander Ante and José Aron Medina Aranda”.

Ante and Medina, aged 46 and 36 respectively, are accused of being “mercenaries,” a crime that can carry a 15-year prison sentence in Russia. According to the Russian state news agency TASSBoth are accused of having fought in the Ukrainian army against Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

In the middle of an interview with RED+, Light Amparo Arandamother of one of the former soldiers, said that her family life is greatly affected by this situation. Her husband, José Plinio Medina, has not been able to get up since he went missing in July.

On the other hand, she said that she has to take care of her other son with a disability, “Samuel has to change his diapers, but he doesn’t have to because the EPS doesn’t cover them, nor medicines, he has to eat like a baby.”

He says that His son wanted to get them out of the area where he lives, Morales, Caucabecause it is an area affected by violence in the country.

Finally, he sent a message to the government: “I would beg the government, if they are going to punish him, to ask that they send him here, to this place, so that I can see him in Colombia. “Let us have the opportunity to even talk to him… now I have three worries: my son lying on the bed, my husband in shock, and my other son seeing him chained up. I feel totally broken.”