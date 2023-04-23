Russian mixed style fighter Sergey Pavlovich in the main fight of the UFC Fight Night 222 tournament in Las Vegas defeated the American Curtis Blaydes by knockout, which became known on April 23.

The heavyweight fight ended with Pavlovich’s victory by technical knockout in the first round. For 30-year-old Pavlovich, this won the UFC fight was the sixth in a row. In total, he has 18 victories and one defeat in his piggy bank, recalls “Sport Express“.

“Thanks to everyone who cheered for me. You have no idea how hard I work – I hope this time they will give me a bonus. Where is my belt? Give me my belt, ”said the fighter after the victory.

A day earlier, in the main fight of the REN TV Fight Club kickboxing tournament, Alexander Shlemenko defeated Yasubey Enomoto from Switzerland. The Russian fighter received the champion’s belt.

The head of Pravda FC promotion, Khetag Tsopanov, said he could not believe his eyes when Shlemenko defeated Enomoto. He said that the audience was literally divided into two camps during the fight. However, the head of the promotion himself was confident in Enomoto’s victory.

For the first time boxers met in Moscow in 2014, the fight was held according to the rules of MMA. Alexander constantly attacked and won by unanimous decision.