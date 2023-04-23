“shred of humor“, the program that brings together the remembered traveling comedians of the 90s, premiered its second episode on the Latina signal. This new episode brought new surprises, among which the presence of the comedian Melcochita stood out. The iconic comedian The Peruvian made his entrance to the set of the program to the rhythm of “Aguanilé” and starred in a hilarious sketch alongside Cachay and Chino Risas.

In the act, Melcochita played a gym coach and the comedian did not miss out on trolling each of the artists who accompanied him on stage, including Cachay, Chino Risas and Dorita Orbegoso. In the end, he walked off the set showing his best moves.

#quotshred #humorquot #Melcochita #appears #LIVE #guest #traveling #comic #show