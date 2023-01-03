We are a few hours away from the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament and Club Deportivo Guadalajara is almost ready for its presentation in the contest, the Sacred Flock has a good preseason and where they were runners-up in the Cup for Mexico, however, more doubts were generated regarding the rojiblanca goal due to a serious error of Miguel Jimenez.
For this reason, a large part of the fans has stopped supporting the ‘Wacho‘, they have asked for a change under the three sticks, in the stadium the boos did not wait and on social networks the chivahermanos have unloaded their fury because they are not happy with him remaining as a starter since it could cost the team points at the tournament.
For the journalist from Clear brand, Jose Maria Garridoat this point it is very difficult to go for a goalkeeper in the Aztec market because most of the teams already have their goalkeepers considered for the contest, however, there is a player who recently became a free agent and could get to the Sacred Flock for free.
It would be the former goalkeeper of The Angelex Galaxya player who was not contemplated by the Los Angeles team and therefore could arrive in Guadalajara without representing any expense for the institution, in addition, it would not be unreasonable, since the Serbian strategist knows him.
Despite Sanchez He did not become the figure that was expected when he was the U-17 world champion with Mexico, he has the advantage of knowing the coach and could give him the opportunity to generate internal competition within the institution in the goal.
