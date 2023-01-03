At the start of the 118th legislature in the United States House of Representatives, which takes place this Tuesday, January 3, Republican Kevin McCarthy, proposed as presidential candidate for the House, did not obtain the majority support of his bench neither in the first nor in the second round. The Republican Party has a slim majority of 222 to the 212 Democrats. Voting will continue until one of the candidates obtains a majority of 218 votes.

This Tuesday, January 3, the beginning of the legislature in Congress – made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate – takes place in Washington DC, United States, after the midterm elections on November 8, in which the a third of the Senate (35 senators were elected) and the entire Lower House (435 seats).

While the new takeovers in the Senate were carried out without major inconveniences by Vice President Kamala Harris, also leader of the Upper House; In the House of Representatives, a historic and unprecedented event occurred in the last 100 years: the main candidate of the Republican Party, Kevin McCarthy, did not obtain the majority support of his own bench to be sworn in as president in the first round of voting. Neither did he on the second ballot.

In the first round, 19 party colleagues -of the 222 seats they obtained in November- did not trust him: 10 did so for Andy Biggs, a Republican from the most radical wing in the state of Arizona, who was also on the list of presidential candidates. . Nine others voted for other candidates and moved McCarthy away from being chosen to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi. In the second round, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz nominated his colleague Jim Jordan to counter McCarthy and managed to unify all 19 votes for him.

Representative Kevin McCarthy during the vote not to elect the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Washington. © Alex Brandon, Associated Press

The candidate of the Democratic Party, Hakeem Jeffries, representative for the state of New York, achieved the unanimity of the votes of his companions, 212, in separate votes. Also insufficient.

According to the regulations, for a candidate to win he needs 218 votes, an absolute majority. Until this is achieved, legislators will continue to vote in consecutive nominal rounds, if the Secretary of the House does not prevent it.

News in development…