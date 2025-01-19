There is no doubt, the best version of Paula Badosa is back. It had been an incredible few months for her on a sporting level after her hell with injuries, but at the Australian Open the Catalan has confirmed it: a resounding victory over Olga Danilovic (6-1 and 7-6(2) for getting into the quarterfinals for the first time in his career and virtual return to the ‘top-10’ of the WTA after more than 800 days.

The former world number 2 has also qualified based on epic and courage, overcoming an unfavorable 1-5 in the second set to tie the victory in just one hour and 20 minutes and meet Coco Gauff in the next round.

“After the video the other day, I knew the key was to be mentally consistent“He commented on the Margaret Court Arena after the conclusion of the clash, alluding to his airy discussion with his coach, Pol Toledo, during his confrontation against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. “Being injured helped me appreciate these moments more. Now I enjoy more on the court and the journey of my tennis career,” he added.

Badosa was seen favored by extremely fast conditionsthe result of intense heat and very low humidity, which They punished the tactical tennis of a Danilovic who arrived at the meeting with a favorable face to face (2-1) with the Spanish.

The Serbian tennis player, with the Spaniard Pepo Clavet on her bench, managed to momentarily overcome the loud complaints she made in the first set and He started the second with a 5-1 in his favor, which he would end up wasting.

With this triumph, the Spaniard equaled her best record in a Grand Slam, since she also managed to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open 2024 and at Roland Garros in 2021, and is two games away from equaling the best Spanish records in the women’s team of the oceanic open, the finals achieved by Garbiñe Muguruza (2020), Conchita Martínez (1998) and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (1995).