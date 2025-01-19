Carlos Alcaraz advances to the quarterfinals, his highest in this Australian Open so far, without pushing the limits yet, aware of what is still to come and because his round of 16 match was almost over in the first set. At the end of it, Jack Draper suffered a problem in his gluteus, for which he had to be treated for ten minutes, which no longer left the Briton, who held on as long as he could in the second set but ended up giving up before aggravating the problem. . Thus, Alcaraz appears in the quarterfinals after an hour and a half of play, waiting for what he does know will be one of those that seem like the final round, as he will have Jiri Lehecka or Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz 7 6 Jack Draper 5 1 Ret

It didn’t take long for Alcaraz to get going in the game. Although in spurts, and with the serve still under construction, waiting for it to come more naturally, so that he doesn’t have to think so much, from the bottom he moved his rival as much as he could. All of Draper’s previous rounds had been decided in five sets, and with more than 12 hours accumulated, the easiest strategy was to seek exhaustion.

The Spaniard tried that, with haste, sometimes too much, and not without certain problems of irregularity, with two ‘aces’ (of six at the end), five double faults, 21 winners and 21 unforced errors, which is still in the phase of essay in many aspects. He had it in his power to close the set to the rest and with a comfortable 6-2. But Draper acted, he relied on the bad streaks that Alcaraz offered and redoubled his efforts until he equalized the match and even got the anger out of the Spaniard, who had his conversation with the chair umpire about towels and the weather.

The British present at Melbourne Park celebrated it, but it was just a small flash that Alcaraz put out in a big way, with a ‘pass’ to certify the break and take the set next. And also the crash, because Draper paid for the effort of the comeback attempt with an injury that minimized everything else. Despite the ten minutes of medical attention, it all ended there.









«It’s not the way you want to get to the next round. I’m happy to play another quarter here in Australia, but I feel bad for Draper. I am happy with the level I am giving on the court and I am feeling very good in Australia. Physically, I feel great going into the second week,” admitted the Murcian, who also confessed that he would watch the night match between Djokovic and Lehecka, from which his next rival will emerge.

Paula Badosa It also continues to progress. The Spanish woman is very firm and gaining confidence in each rally. She beat Olga Danilovic 6-1 and 7-6 (2) and will play the quarterfinals against Coco Gauff, who got rid of Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2 and 6-1. Who could not continue in the tournament is Alexander Davidovich. After the two exhibition comebacks he staged, he gave in to fatigue against Tommy Paul with a 6-1, 6-1 and 6-1.