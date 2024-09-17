The sad events that have as protagonists continue Chiara Petrolini, the girl accused of infanticide. The woman is said to have given birth and buried at least two children in her home garden. In the last few hours, a disturbing truth has emerged about her cell phone.

Here’s what we discovered.

Chiara Pretolini and the accusation of infanticide: all the evidence is against her

For days now, there has been nothing but talk about Chiara Petrolinia 22-year-old girl who studies law in life. The young woman ended up at the center of the scene not for meritocratic boasts or great things, but for an act that is nothing short of despicable.

According to the investigators’ reconstructions, the girl would have gave birth to two children after several months. Shortly after birth he killed them and buried them in the garden of the house. The discovery was made by dog of the family and subsequently by the grandmother, who immediately alerted the police.

No one was aware of the Chiara’s pregnancyas the girl didn’t even have a belly. It also seems that Chiara did everything by herself, including induction of labor a few days before he left for the holidays and killed his newborn.

A shocking detail emerges on Chiara’s cell phone

Chiara Petrolini she was then accused of premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse of two newborns. Both were 40 weeks old and were killed shortly after birth, at least a year apart.

A few minutes ago the girl allegedly confessed to what she had done, although a rather relevant detail emerged from her smartphone. The girl had in fact carried out some research on Google and it is thanks to her cell phone that she searched for topics related to the second birth and how to practice a abortion of a child.

Since the girl used the term according to the Carabinieri they have committed themselves to the search for the other newborn who, in fact, was found a few days ago. In addition to the family members, not even the doctors in the area knew about the girl’s pregnancy, and neither did her boyfriend EmanuelThe young man in fact said that if he had known the facts he would have kept the child and raised him with the help of his mother.